China

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 19 the day before

Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. Picture taken March 30, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 17, up from 19 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections slightly rose to 25 from 24 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,534 by the end of June 17, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

