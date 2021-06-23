Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

1 minute read

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a mass nucleic acid testing following a recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.

As of June 22, mainland China had a total of 91,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story corrects total death toll to 4,636)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:31 AM UTCU.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion

A U.S. warship has again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, a week after the Chinese-claimed island reported the largest incursion to date of Chinese air force jets in Taiwan's air defence zone.

ChinaHK court upholds decision for no jury at first national security trial
ChinaChina reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
ChinaQin Gang set to be named China's new ambassador to U.S., as veteran Cui leaves
ChinaGolf-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics