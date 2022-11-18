China reports 25,353 new COVID cases for Nov 17 vs 23,276 a day earlier















SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China reported 25,353 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 17, of which 2,362 were symptomatic and 22,991 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 23,276 new cases a day earlier – 2,388 symptomatic and 20,888 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 25,129 new local cases, of which 2,276 were symptomatic and 22,853 were asymptomatic, up from 23,132 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 281,793 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 100 symptomatic and 366 asymptomatic cases, compared with 172 symptomatic and 262 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 255 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 8,989 asymptomatic cases, compared with 275 symptomatic and 8,486 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 107 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 1,556 asymptomatic cases, compared with 136 symptomatic and 1,480 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

Chongqing reported 193 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 4,473 asymptomatic cases, compared with 172 symptomatic and 3,900 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam











