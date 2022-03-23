China reports 2,667 new COVID cases for March 22 vs 2,338 a day earlier

A man climbing a tree looks over barriers, which have been built to separate buildings from a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Shanghai, China March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China reported 2,667 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 22, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 2,338 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 2,591 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,281 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,469 compared with 2,432 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 22, mainland China had confirmed 137,231 cases.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yifan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.