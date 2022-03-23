China reports 2,667 new COVID cases for March 22 vs 2,338 a day earlier
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China reported 2,667 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 22, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 2,338 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 2,591 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 2,281 a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,469 compared with 2,432 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.
As of March 22, mainland China had confirmed 137,231 cases.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.