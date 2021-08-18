Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 28 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 17 vs 42 a day earlier

People wait in front of a restaurant, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 17, compared with 42 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, six were locally transmitted, unchanged from a day earlier.

China reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, also unchanged from a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 17, mainland China had recorded 94,500 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

