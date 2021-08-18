China
China reports 28 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 17 vs 42 a day earlier
BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 17, compared with 42 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
Of the new infections, six were locally transmitted, unchanged from a day earlier.
China reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, also unchanged from a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported. As of Aug. 17, mainland China had recorded 94,500 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.
