China reports 28,127 new COVID cases for Nov 21 vs 27,095 a day earlier















SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China reported 28,127 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 21, of which 2,225 were symptomatic and 25,902 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That is compared with 27,095 new cases a day earlier – 2,365 symptomatic and 24,730 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 27,899 new local cases, of which 2,145 were symptomatic and 25,754 were asymptomatic, up from 26,824 a day earlier.

There were two new deaths, compared with two the previous day, pushing fatalities to 5,231. As of Nov. 21, mainland China had confirmed 290,787 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 274 symptomatic and 1,164 asymptomatic cases, compared with 154 symptomatic and 808 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported four symptomatic cases and 44 asymptomatic cases, compared with six symptomatic cases and 33 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 253 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 7,957 asymptomatic cases, compared with 296 symptomatic and 7,885 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 178 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 6,157 asymptomatic cases, compared with 231 symptomatic and 5,898 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christopher Cushing











