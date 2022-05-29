China reports 293 new COVID cases for May 28 vs 362 a day earlier

Worker in protective suits ride electric scooters across the street at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 293 new coronavirus cases on May 28, of which 82 were symptomatic and 211 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 362 new cases a day earlier - 96 symptomatic and 266 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226. As of May 28, mainland China had confirmed 224,015 cases with symptoms.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Emily Chow; Editing by William Mallard

