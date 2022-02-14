1 minute read
China reports 3 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 13
BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China detected three new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Feb. 13, the same number as a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.
All three infections were among new airport arrivals, including one athlete or team official, it said.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
