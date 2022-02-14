China reports 3 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 13

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo is pictured in an installation near the Main Media Center (MMC), in Beijing, China February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China detected three new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Feb. 13, the same number as a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.

All three infections were among new airport arrivals, including one athlete or team official, it said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

