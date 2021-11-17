China reports 31 new coronavirus cases for Nov 16 vs 22 day earlier

Security personnel in protective suits guard the perimeter of a residential compound locked down after a local outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China reported 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 16 compared with 22 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, eight were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 11 a day earlier.

All of the new local cases were found in the city of Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 13 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Nov. 16, mainland China had 98,368 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Albee Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar

