China

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases for Aug 26 vs 26 day ago

People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China reported 32 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 26, compared with 26 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Friday.

Two of the new infections were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with three local cases a day earlier.

One of the new local cases was found in Shanghai, and the other was in Jiangsu province.

China reported 22 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections. There were 19 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 26, mainland China had recorded 94,765 confirmed cases, with a cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue

