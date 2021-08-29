Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China reports 33 COVID-19 cases for Aug 28, none local

People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China reported 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 28, up from 21 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Saturday.

All the cases were imported, the health authority said, compared with one local infection the previous day.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which the country does not classify as confirmed infections. All the new asymptomatic cases were also from abroad.

As of Aug. 28, mainland China had recorded 94,819 confirmed cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard

