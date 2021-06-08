China reports 33 new coronavirus cases in mainland on June 7

A medical worker collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift testing site at a stadium in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 30, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China reported 33 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 7, up from 19 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 19 were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 16 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 21 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

By Monday, China had a total of 91,300 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

