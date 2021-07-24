Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

China reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on July 23 vs 48 a day earlier

1 minute read

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 23, down from 48 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Local infections accounted for 13 of the new cases, up slightly from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Almost all of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it added.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 20 from 35 cases a day earlier.

The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,497, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · July 23, 2021 · 5:44 PM UTCMany migrant workers stranded in Chinese cities hit by floods

For many migrant workers caught up in severe flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, crossing town to stay with relatives in less affected areas or returning to their homes in the countryside are not posssible.

ChinaBeijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks
ChinaZhengzhou floods serve China's urban planners deadly warning
ChinaChina retaliates with sanctions on former U.S. commerce secretary Ross, others
ChinaShooting-China's Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics