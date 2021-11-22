China
China reports 38 new coronavirus cases for Nov 21 vs 17 day earlier
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China reported 38 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 21, up from 17 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.
Of the new infections, seven were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from four a day earlier.
China reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from eight a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
As of Nov. 21, mainland China had 98,505 confirmed cases.
Reporting by Ryan Woo and Albee Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing
