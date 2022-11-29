China records drop in new daily COVID cases for Nov. 28















SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China reported a decline in new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, posting of 38,645 cases, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

On Monday, China posted a record daily high of 40,347 cases – 3,822 symptomatic and 36,525 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China on Tuesday reported 38,421 new local cases, of which 3,561 were symptomatic and 34,860 were asymptomatic, down from 40,052 a day earlier.

There were no deaths for two days in a row, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov. 28, mainland China had confirmed a total of 315,248 COVID cases with symptoms.

The country was roiled by weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures.

On Monday, China's capital Beijing reported 957 symptomatic and 3,429 asymptomatic cases, compared with 840 symptomatic and 3,048 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 20 symptomatic cases and 158 asymptomatic cases, compared with 16 symptomatic cases and 128 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Cases in mega-cities Guangzhou and Chonging dipped slightly, but thousands of infections were still recorded on Monday.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 286 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 6,993 asymptomatic cases, compared with 199 symptomatic and 7,166 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 209 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 8,583 asymptomatic cases, compared with 238 symptomatic and 9,447 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.