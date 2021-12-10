China reports 43 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Dec 9 vs 33 a day earlier

People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following the new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 63 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 9, compared with 83 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, 37 were local cases compared with 60 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Dec. 9, mainland China had a total of 99,517 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.