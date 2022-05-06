China reports 4,714 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 5 vs 5,113 a day earlier

The closed entrance of a residential area is pictured during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 4,714 new coronavirus cases on May 5, of which 374 were symptomatic and 4,340 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 5,113 new cases a day earlier - 373 symptomatic and 4,740 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,153.

As of May 5, mainland China had confirmed 218,945 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

