Skip to main content

China

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Sept 12 vs 46 day ago

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China reported on Monday 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 12, compared with 46 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 22 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 20 local cases a day earlier.

All the new local cases were in southeastern Fujian province, with the city of Putian seeing 15 new infections, Quanzhou six and Xiamen one.

Reuters Graphics

China reported 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 44 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 12, mainland China had recorded 95,248 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 12:59 AM UTC

Analysis: As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief

As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance.

China
Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters
China
Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group
China
Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data
China
Asia makes watchful start, Nikkei nears 30-year high