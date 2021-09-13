China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Sept 12 vs 46 day ago

People wearing protective face masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China reported on Monday 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 12, compared with 46 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 22 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 20 local cases a day earlier.

All the new local cases were in southeastern Fujian province, with the city of Putian seeing 15 new infections, Quanzhou six and Xiamen one.

Reuters Graphics

China reported 28 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 44 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 12, mainland China had recorded 95,248 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.