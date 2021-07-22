Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China reports 50 new COVID-19 cases on July 21 vs 22 a day earlier

People line up at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall in Jiangning district, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China July 21, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 21, up from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

Local infections accounted for 12 of the new cases, up from two a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Eleven local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one was in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 23 cases a day earlier.

The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,414, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Jing Wang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

