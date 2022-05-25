China reports 590 new COVID cases on May 24 vs 688 a day earlier

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a makeshift testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China reported 590 new coronavirus cases on May 24, of which 117 were symptomatic and 473 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compares with 688 new cases a day earlier - 156 symptomatic and 532 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,224.

As of May 24, mainland China had confirmed 223,605 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar

