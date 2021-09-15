Skip to main content

China

China reports 73 new coronavirus cases for Sept 14 vs 92 day earlier

1 minute read

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a mass nucleic acid testing following a recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 14, compared with 92 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 59 local cases a day earlier, also in the southeastern province.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 20 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 14, mainland China had recorded 95,413 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

COVID-19 cases in southeast China more than double as Delta spreads

New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

Chinese #MeToo plaintiff heads back to court for what could be last time
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
TikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes
