China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 13 vs 101 day earlier

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents at a nucleic acid testing site during a third round of mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zhenhai district of Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China December 12, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China reported 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 13, compared with 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 51 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 80 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in the provinces of Zhejiang, Shaanxi and the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 17 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of Dec. 13, mainland China had 99,856 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Chen Lin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

