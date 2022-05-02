China reports 7,822 new COVID cases on May 1, down from previous day

Workers in protective suits stand in a truck on a street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday, in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases on May 1, including 865 symptomatic cases and 6,957 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That was down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, of which 920 were symptomatic and 7,409 were asymptomatic.

There were 32 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,092.

Mainland China had 217,452 confirmed infections by May 1, authorities said.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe, Zhou Huiling; Editing by Kim Coghill

