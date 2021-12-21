China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 20 vs 102 a day earlier

People wearing protective masks walk on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 20, down from 102 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 37 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.

China reported 19 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 33 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,467 confirmed cases as of Dec. 20.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo

