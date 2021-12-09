China reports 83 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 8 vs 74 a day earlier

Workers in protective suits carry items for residents at a compound under lockdown following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zhenhai district of Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 8, up from 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 60 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 44 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported by authorities in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, and Yunnan.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 8, mainland China had 99,454 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

