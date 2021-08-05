China
China reports 85 new coronavirus cases for Aug 4 vs 96 previous day
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China reported on Thursday 85 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 4, down from 96 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
Of the new infections, 62 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 71 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 54 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 27 a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported.
As of Aug. 4, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.
