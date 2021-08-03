China
China reports 90 new coronavirus cases for Aug 2 vs 98 a day earlier
BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China reported on Tuesday 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 2, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 41 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 60 a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported.
As of Aug. 2, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.
