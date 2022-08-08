China reports 940 new COVID cases for Aug 7 vs 868 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO - A woman covers herself with a towel and mask on a hot day, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China reported 940 new COVID-19 infections for Aug. 7, of which 380 were symptomatic and 560 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 868 cases a day earlier, 390 symptomatic and 478 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 231,266 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, the local government said. Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases.

The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is fighting an outbreak and said it had reported 801 symptomatic and 409 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

The city imposed a lockdown this past Saturday. read more

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue

