China reports 951 new COVID cases for Oct 17 vs 921 a day earlier

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, on the day of the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China reported 951 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 17, of which 250 were symptomatic and 701 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 921 new cases a day earlier – 245 symptomatic and 676 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 17, mainland China had confirmed 256,268 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases, compared with 13 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 15 the day before.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

