China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

Residents wait at the observation area during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination session for those aged between 12 and 14, in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China August 3, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China reported on Wednesday 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 3, compared with 90 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new patients, 71 had locally transmitted infections, the health authority said. That compares with 61 a day earlier.

The central Hubei province said it reported nine new locally transmitted infections for Aug. 3, all in the Wuhan city, where the COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in late 2019.

Since late July, the highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in domestic patients in at least a dozen cities, including big ones such as Beijing, Wuhan and Chongqing.

The eastern Jiangsu province, which has been the hardest-hit region in China's latest Delta outbreaks, reported 35 new local cases, with three in the capital, Nanjing, and 32 in Yangzhou.

The southern Hunan province reported 15 new domestically transmitted cases, with 12 in Zhuzhou and three in Zhangjiajie.

Four other provinces in China also detected new local infections on Tuesday.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 41 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 3, mainland China had recorded 93,289 confirmed cases. The cumulative death toll was unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo, Liangping Gao and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle

