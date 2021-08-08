Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a night market following a new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Haikou, Hainan province, China August 3, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 7, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.

The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said. read more

Among the new confirmed infections, 81 were locally transmitted, up from 75 a day earlier, while 15 cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 30 from 32 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

China has reported a total of 93,701 infections since the outbreak began.

Reporting by Hallie Gu, Jenny Su, and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

