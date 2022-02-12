China reports 99 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11 vs 101 a day earlier

People line up to get a throat swab test at a temporary COVID-19 testing center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Beijing, China, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 11, down from 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 40 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 56 a day earlier.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, versus 66 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Feb. 11, mainland China had 106,863 confirmed cases.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard

