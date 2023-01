[1/2] Passengers on a plane from China’s capital Beijing are guided to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test area upon their arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan January 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon















BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China reported three new COVID-19 deaths for Jan. 8, compared with two deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The official death toll now stands at 5,272.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue











