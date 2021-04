Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

There are still some problems in China's green finance development and the central bank will require financial institutions to make transitions towards green finance, central bank governor Yi Gang told the Boao Forum on Tuesday.

China will expand financial sector opening and expand business scopes for foreign financial institutions, Yi said.

