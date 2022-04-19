Skip to main content
China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks during a dialogue event on democracy in Beijing, China December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian

