China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties- Chinese foreign min

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China and Russia are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in China with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Reporting by Ryan Woo Writing by Tony Munroe Editing by Andrew Heavens

