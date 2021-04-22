China's foreign ministry warned on Thursday that Australia should avoid making already strained bilateral ties worse, after Australia scrapped two accords between Victoria state and China under Beijing's flagship Belt and Road initiative.

Australia is the only country to tear up a Belt and Road agreement, setting a dangerous precedent, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry. read more

China reserves the right to take further actions, Wang said at a regular media briefing.

