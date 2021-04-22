Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

ChinaChina says Australia should avoid aggravating already strained bilateral ties

Reuters
1 minute read

China's foreign ministry warned on Thursday that Australia should avoid making already strained bilateral ties worse, after Australia scrapped two accords between Victoria state and China under Beijing's flagship Belt and Road initiative.

Australia is the only country to tear up a Belt and Road agreement, setting a dangerous precedent, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry. read more

China reserves the right to take further actions, Wang said at a regular media briefing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 8:35 AM UTCAustralia says it cancelled state deals on China’s Belt and Road over ‘national interest’

Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal.

ChinaSPECIAL REPORT Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city
ChinaGlobal stocks grind higher on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears
ChinaAsia joins global equity rebound; oil slips on COVID-19 worries
ChinaPernod Ricard eyes 10% full-year profit growth after sales beat forecasts

Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said on Thursday it expected 10% organic profit growth in fiscal year 2020/21 after strong demand in its key U.S. and Chinese markets helped the French spirits group beat third quarter sales forecasts.