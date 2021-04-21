Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China says Australia's Belt and Road snub to 'further damage' relations

China's embassy in Australia on Wednesday said Canberra's cancellation of two Belt and Road Initiative agreements was "bound to bring further damage to bilateral relations" as it voiced "strong displeasure and resolute opposition" to the move.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne earlier on Wednesday said she had decided to cancel the cooperation agreements struck by the state of Victoria with Beijing under the initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship trade and infrastructure scheme. read more

