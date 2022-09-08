China says Biden decision on tariffs hurts U.S. companies, consumers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday U.S. moves on tariffs would hurt U.S. companies and consumers, in response to reports that President Joe Biden was holding back on a decision to scrap Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports.

