China says has provided 'constant support' for democracy to Hong Kong

A police officer stands guard below China and Hong Kong flags during a flag raising ceremony, a week ahead of the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China, December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China said in a white paper on Monday it has provided constant support to Hong Kong in developing its democratic system, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Pro-Beijing candidates had swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong that was deemed regressive by critics, with turnout hitting a record low amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

