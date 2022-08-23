China says heatwave poses 'serious threat' to autumn crops
SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's long heatwave and drought is posing a "serious threat" to the country's autumn crops and everything possible should be done to try to expand water availability, the agriculture ministry said in a notice posted on Tuesday.
The notice called on local authorities to "dynamically adjust" scheduling plans and make good use of water to guarantee supplies during a critical period for the autumn harvest.
It said more rockets should be made available to seed clouds and that machinery and motorised wells can be deployed to deliver water to regions that have no sources of their own. Regions with severe crop damage are also urged to replant.
