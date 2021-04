An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

China said on Monday the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) had confirmed it would invite Chinese experts to join the working group carrying out work on Japan's plan for disposal of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment during a regular news briefing in Beijing.

