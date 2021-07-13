Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

China says it opposes U.S. interference in internal affairs related to Hong Kong

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it opposed the United States interfering in its internal affairs, in response to a report that Washington will warn U.S. companies of risks of operating in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong basic law and relevant laws clearly protect the interests of foreign investors, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the U.S. government will this week warn companies of increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong and also update a previously issued warning on Xinjiang. read more

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens

