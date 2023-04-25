China says it will expand import and export of key products















BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China will expand imports and exports of key products, and support exports of automobiles, the State Council said on Tuesday.

Chinese banks and their overseas branches were encouraged to offer financial support to automobile firms to help the latter expand in foreign turf, the State Council said in a statement on promoting foreign trade.

On improving environment for trade developments the State Council, China's cabinet, said China would properly respond to unreasonable foreign trade restrictions.

China would also further facilitate visas for overseas business people, while increasing inbound and outbound flights, the State Council added.

