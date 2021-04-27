Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China says it will help South Asian countries get COVID-19 shots

An employee works on the production line of CanSino Biologics Inc's single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tianjin, China April 25, 2021.

China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, said on Tuesday Beijing will help South Asian countries get access to coronavirus vaccines.

In a video conference with the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Wang also said China was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with South Asian countries in the fight against COVID-19, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

