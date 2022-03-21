China says it will offer 10 million yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.

Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.

($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

