China says it will offer 10 million yuan more of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.
Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.
($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan renminbi)
