China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

1 minute read

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit during which the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. read more

Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.