China says over 2,500 of its citizens in Ukraine have been relocated
BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - More than 2,500 Chinese nationals in Ukraine have been moved out of the country, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing on Wednesday.
China has said previously that there were about 6,000 Chinese citizens living in the country.
Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing
