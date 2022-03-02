Skip to main content
China says over 2,500 of its citizens in Ukraine have been relocated

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - More than 2,500 Chinese nationals in Ukraine have been moved out of the country, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing on Wednesday.

China has said previously that there were about 6,000 Chinese citizens living in the country.

