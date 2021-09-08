Skip to main content

China

China says private tutors will not be able to offer classes online

A white board stands inside an empty office of a private educational services provider in Beijing, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's education ministry said on Wednesday that private tutors will be barred from offering courses online via avenues such as instant messaging services or livestreaming platforms, or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings and hotels.

Beijing earlier this year barred for-profit tutoring in any school subject in an effort to ease pressures on both children and parents to boost the nation's birth rate.

Reporting by Brenda Goh

