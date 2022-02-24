China says ride-hailing firms must disclose pricing details to the public

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry said on Thursday that ride-hailing companies should disclose pricing details to the public, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

Wang Xiuchun, deputy director of the Department of Transport Services of the Ministry of Transport, also said at a press conference that online ride-hailing firms should set reasonable upper limits on commissions and make them public.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.